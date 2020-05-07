Windsor Registry Created for Vulnerable People

The City of Windsor and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) have set up a vulnerable persons registry in the event of an evacuation.

The registry is for people with mobility or cognitive issues, along with people who require special equipment like oxygen.

“We know there are some folks out there living on their own or living with a loved one, who may be working or not home all the time, and have mobility or cognitive issues, to the extent that those folks may need some assistance,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

He says people can register through the City of Windsor website.

“If you had something like a fire in the Westcourt Building or other types of emergency situations, we've created a registry through out e-services menu on our city website, and you can just register and let us know someone at a certain address is a vulnerable person,” he says.

According to Dilkens, the registry will give WFRS another tool to assist in the event of an emergency.

“It's free to registry and easy, it's super easy to register, and it just gives us a location to help in the event of an emergency. It's just that simple,” says Dilkens.

The registry is found through the e-services menu on the city website or people can call 3-1-1.

There is no age restriction for the registry.

— With files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros