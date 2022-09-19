Windsor remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered in Windsor.

On Monday morning, a small group of people watched the Queen's funeral in the rain outside of city hall on a large screen.

Tonight the city is co-hosting a public memorial service with All Saints Anglican Church beginning at 6 p.m.

The service will also be shown on the large screen and will include a procession, evening prayers, music and remarks.

Mayor Drew Dilkens arrived at city hall this morning and was greeted by a couple of residents, thanking him and council for showing the Queen's funeral service.

Dilkens says the public viewing gave residents a chance to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Some folks did come out, they were able to watch and hear the funeral live from the lawn of city hall and for us it was just a sign of respect for a life of service by her majesty," Dilkens said.

Dilkens says the public has grown up with the Queen.

"They certainly have, even if they don't know her majesty they have a profound respect for her years and decades of public service and you can see the outpouring of love and well wishes from around the world at this funeral," he continued. "So we wanted to make sure that we celebrated and recognized her contributions appropriately."

He feels the city is showing an appropriate amount of respect to the Queen.

"Even if you don't like the monarchy, even if you're not a monarist, I think people have a profound respect for someone who said that she would dedicate and devote her entire life to public service and for more than 70 years did just that. So you can't under value the contribution Queen Elizabeth, made, we're not doing that here in our city."

Earlier this month, city council approved spending up to $100,000 for memorial programming in honour of the Queen's passing.

The public can still sign A Book of Condolences at City Hall until 4:30 p.m.

The Queen passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.