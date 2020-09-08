Windsor Reopens Public Works Office

The City of Windsor is reopening its Public Works Office Tuesday.

Parking services including: payments, inquiries and disputes are handled at the office at 1266 McDougall St.

Residential permits and parking lot fees are also dealt with at the location.

According to the city, physical distancing measures and extra cleaning will help keep the area as safe as possible and the mandatory mask by-law is in effect within the building.

Officials ask residents who do attend to be patient as COVID-19 protocols will increase wait times.

Online, document pick-up and drop box options will be maintained to help minimize the number of in person visits during the pandemic.

The office is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.