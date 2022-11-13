Windsor Residence for Young Men receives national recognition

National recognition for the work being done at the Windsor Residence for Young Men.

Their executive director, Jason Weinberg, was honoured by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness at their national convention in Toronto last week as the singular Housing First Worker in Canada selected for the prestigious Paula Goering Memorial Scholarship.

The Paula Goering Scholarship is awarded to a researcher and Housing First practitioner who shared Goering’s passion for ending homelessness and her commitment to research and evidence based practice.

Weinberg says it's a nice validation of the work they're doing locally.

"Being a local charity doing work in Windsor-Essex and being recognized at a national conference certainly gives us a lot of credibility into the work that we're doing, but also a lot of confidence that we're doing things in an innovative and appropriate manner," he said.

Since its inception in 2013, the CAEH National Conference on Ending Homelessness has been equipping policymakers, funders, researchers, advocates, community leaders and front-line workers with the inspiration, information, tools and training they need to end homelessness in Canada.

Executive Director Jason Weinberg speaking in Toronto last week (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tim Aubry)

Weinberg was selected in recognition of the WRYM's Youth Independence Program, where life skills are taught to people experiencing homelessness and a high school credit can be earned for participation, and was asked to present the work being done in order to replicate the program in other communities at the conference.

He says often times when we look at homelessness it's about how it's such a complex issue, and that it can be difficult to come up with a strategy that could be utilized for other populations.

"How can the work I'm doing with youth benefit people working in geriatrics, or how can people working in shelters benefit from the work being done at drop-in centres," he continued. "And although there is a lot of individualization, there is commonalities that with innovation we can try to leverage all of the lessons we've all learned."

Weinberg says the recognition may have his name on it, but everything done at the WRYM is a team effort.

He believes the recognition will be a helpful indication to municipal service providers around the issue of homelessness that their approaches are worth considering in a more significant way.

"And so I believe this national recognition comes with really convenient timing for us to evolve into the next step of being a systemic institution that can really provide the City of Windsor a solution to the youth homelessness issues," he said.

Weinberg says the WRYM is a part of the By-Names Prioritized List in Windsor, and he is a member of the Built For Zero team trying to assist the City of Windsor in coordinating homelessness plans and solutions.

The Windsor Residence for Young Men is helping youth overcome homelessness and build new lives by providing Transitional Housing, Aftercare, and Outreach services for those between the ages of 16 to 24 who are male.