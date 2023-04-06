Windsor resident $1-million richer after OLG win

A Windsor resident is $1-million richer.

Robert Dikan has won the top prize with Instant Jackpot Multiplier.

Dikan, a 62-year-old truck driver, says he has been playing the lottery consistently for the past three months.

"I scratched my ticket in the store and checked it using the OLG App. When $1-million popped up on my screen, I couldn't believe it. I screamed 'I won! I won!'"

He says when he Facetimed his common law partner to share the big news, she was bewildered.

Dikan plans to pay some bills, purchase a new truck, and maybe travel to Las Vegas.

Instant Jackpot Multiplier is available for $10 and the top prize is $1-million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.