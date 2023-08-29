Windsor resident $100,000 richer after saying 'yes' to ENCORE

A Windsor resident is celebrating a $100,000 lottery win after saying 'yes' to the ENCORE.

Giorgio (George) Bresolin, from Windsor, matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 5 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.

Bresolin is a father and grandfather, and says he's been a regular lottery player since the 1990's.

The skilled trades worker was at home when checked his ticket on the OLG App and uncovered his big win.

He says initially he thought his prize was around $100, but he was shocked when he realized he won much more than that and had to scan his ticket a few times to be sure.

With his winnings, Bresolin plans to save for retirement, travel, and treat himself to some new outdoor gear.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Sandwich West Parkway in Lasalle.