Windsor resident $100,000 richer following Encore win

Saying "yes" to the Encore has paid off for a Windsor man.

Francisco Smith matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the April 5 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Smith, a father and grandfather, says he's been a regular lottery player for over 20 years.

"I always say yes to Encore - this was a free play that I added Encore to," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The health care worker says he was matching his numbers to the winning numbers on OLG.ca when he realized he matched five Encore numbers.

"I thought, 'Wow, that's $100,000.' Then went up to bed to tell my wife who was sleeping. She said, 'okay' and went back to bed. The next morning, I told her I really did win, and she said, 'okay' and went to work," he laughed. "My whole family thought I was pranking them!"

Smith says he plans to invest his winnings before making any further decisions.

The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Store on Sandwich Street in Windsor.