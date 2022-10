A Windsor resident is $50,000 richer after winning the top prize on a popular scratch ticket.

Gerald Larocque, from Windsor, won the money with Instant Quest for Gold Crossword.

The Instant Quest for Gold Crossword is a $3 ticket, with the top prize set at $50,000. The odds of winning any prize are one in 3.91.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.