Windsor resident $500,000 richer following lottery win

Life is a little more "grand" for Bruno Sena Maia of Windsor.

He matched all five main numbers to win a second prize of $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand in the July 11 draw. Maia opted for the lump sum prize of $500,000.

Maia says he's been an occasional lottery player for the past four years.

"I was at the store when I gave the ticket to the cashier to check. The terminal froze and the cashier said, 'I think you're rich!' My heart was pumping."

The 38 year old plans to invest the winnings for retirement.

Daily Grand is a national lottery game with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life for matching the five main numbers plus the Grand Number. The second prize is $25,000 a year for life for matching the five main numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at McDonald's Your Independent Grocer on Queen Street in St. Mary's