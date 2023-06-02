Windsor resident $78,000 richer following Poker Lotto win

A 72-year-old Windsor retiree is $78,000 richer following a Poker Lotto win.

Bshara Saed was dealt a winning hand in the May 21 Poker Lotto draw.

He matched five of five cards to win $73,097. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play, bringing his total winnings to $78,097.

Saed, who is a husband, father, and grandfather, says he enjoys playing all lottery games and checked his ticket online when he found out that he had won big.

"I was shocked and excited."

The 72-year-old says his family believed him right away when he told them he had won.

He plans to manage his finances and enjoy the rest of his winnings.

Poker Lotto offers both instant in-store wins of up to $5,000 and nightly prize draws of up to $100,000 with each $2 play and uses playing card symbols rather than numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Howard Avenue in Windsor.