Windsor resident 'afraid' after shooting on Hanna Street 

A shooting near a daycare centre in Windsor has left one man dead.

It happened Monday evening, around 5 p.m., in the 800 block of Hanna Street East near Parent Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Surrounding neighbours told AM800 News that multiple shots were fired and the victim was shot by someone in a vehicle who then fled the scene.

Police posted on social media saying they believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.

A resident in the area says he was sleeping at the time of the shooting, but his neighbour told him what happened.

"My other neighbour, I asked him, he told me one of our neighbours got shot with a gun, I'm not sure what kind of gun, six times. That happened at about 4 o'clock."

He says he was thankful he fell asleep, as he was about to go for a walk around the neighbourhood.

"I was about to go from that area, I was going walking, but I fell asleep."

He says he's afraid knowing what happened was so close to his house.

"I feel like, kind of scared, and I have to take care of myself for my safety. Especially like it's just me and my mom."

The Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.