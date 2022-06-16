Windsor resident celebrates $100,000 Encore win

Saying "yes" to Encore paid off for Cheryl Parent of Windsor.

She matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 11 Ontario 49 draw to win $100,000.

"I always add Encore to my free plays," Parent said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "It definitely paid off this time!"

Parent, a retiree, says she checked her numbers early one morning and thought she won $1,000 at first. "I took a closer look and noticed the number eight, which I thought was a six at initially," she said. "It's surreal and shocking."

She plans to pay some bills, go on a trip and invest her winnings for retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky's Lottery Centre on Ottawa Street in Windsor.