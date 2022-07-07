Windsor resident celebrates $100,000 Encore win

Saying "yes" to Encore paid off for a Windsor resident.

David Turner matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the December 27, 2021 Daily Grand draw to win $100,000.

Turner, who works in manufacturing, says he has been a regular lottery player for years.

"I have been playing at the same store for the past three years and this is my first big win," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

Turner said he went online to check unclaimed tickets in Windsor and noticed he had a ticket for the same draw.

"I scanned the ticket using the OLG App and discovered my win. I was a little shocked and overwhelmed," he said. "I announced the news to my family at a barbecue and my sister freaked out! Everyone is so happy for me."

He says he plans to put his win toward purchasing a home and investing.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at A 2 Z Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.