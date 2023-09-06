Windsor resident celebrating $100,000 ENCORE win

Another winner from Windsor in a recent OLG drawing thanks to saying yes to ENCORE.

72-year-old Raymond Poisson matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the June 21 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000. He also won $25 on additional draws on the same ticket, bringing his total winnings to $100,025.

Poisson says he has been a weekly lottery player for the last 40 years and always says yes to ENCORE.

"I was at the store replaying my ticket when the lottery terminal shut down," he recalled. "I was a little surprised and stunned to discover I won $100,000."

The first thing Poisson did was call his brother.

"He didn't believe me until I said I was calling to rub it in his face," he laughed.

Poisson says he's going to invest his winnings for a more comfortable retirement, but he does plan to splurge and treat himself to a shopping spree.

"I'm happy and still hopeful for a big prize," he added.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Goyeau Street in Windsor.