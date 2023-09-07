Windsor resident charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest

Provincial police in Leamington have charged a Windsor resident with assaulting police and resisting arrest.

According to police, officers were called to the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre early Wednesday evening for a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, an off-duty officer was assaulted while attempting to make the arrest.

Police say the individual resisted but was was eventually arrested.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken to the Leamington OPP detachment for processing.

Police say the individual was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.