Windsor resident wins $1,000 a week for life 

Another Windsor resident has won big with OLG!

Christina Edwards won $1,000 a week for life while playing the INSTANT CASH FOR LIFE game.

The 60-year-old says she's been playing the lottery for many years and CASH FOR LIFE is her favourite.

It was a regular day when she played her ticket and uncovered her big win. "I scanned it twice on the OLG App to be sure it was real," she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.. "It was very exciting!"

She opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000 and says she plans to manage her finances and complete some home renovations.

The winning ticket was purchsed from South Windsor Convenience on Dominion Boulevard.

INSTANT CASH FOR LIFE is available for $4 a play and the top prize is $1,000 a week for life. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.46.