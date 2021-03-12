Windsor Resident Wins $100,000

A Windsor resident is smiling from ear to ear after saying yes to encore.

Elaine Leblanc won $100,000 after matching the last six of seven encore numbers in the February 8 Pick 3 draw.

The 58-year-old told OLG, she is a regular lottery player and always says yes to encore.

"When I saw I matched six numbers on ENCORE – it was unbelievable! I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and almost wanted to scream but held back because I didn't want to scare my mom who was resting next to me," she says.

Leblanc plans to buy herself a big screen TV.

She bought the winning ticket from the Pioneer store on Howard Avenue in Windsor.

