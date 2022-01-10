Windsor resident wins big in Windsor Regional Hospital draw

A Windsor resident has won big thanks to a 50/50 draw put on by the Windsor Regional Hospital.

According to a release from Windsor Regional Hospital, Sherrel Robertson won just over $162,000 in the WRH Foundation’s Mega Money

50/50 Grand Prize Draw.

This is considered one of the largest Grand Prize jackpots in the draws history, according to the hospital.

The draw was launched earlier last month and proceeds from the sale of lottery tickets go to the support and purchase of medical equipment at the Windsor Regional Hospital.