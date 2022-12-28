Windsor resident wins top prize with INSTANT $500 Grand

A Windsor resident is $500,000 richer.

53-year-old Moneem Mcintyre won the top prize with INSTANT $500 Grand (Game #2316).

She said she bought the winning ticket as she was running errands.

"I sat down to play my ticket when I got home, and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I quickly checked it on the OLG App and to my disbelief, I was indeed a winner," she said. "I was in pure shock!"

Mcintyre has already used her winnings to buy a new truck.

She purchased the winning ticket at 313 Convenience on University Avenue.