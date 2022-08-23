Windsor residents $100,000 richer following lottery win

Saying "yes" to Encore paid off for Joe Wells and Patricia Becket of Windsor.

They matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 19 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

They also won $4 on another one of their Encore selections, bringing their total winnings to $100,004.

Wells says they have been playing the lottery for almost 30 years.

He says he thought something was wrong with his phone when he checked his ticket on the OLG App.

"I told Patricia about the win first," he said. "She couldn't believe it - she was in disbelief!"

The common-law couple plan to pay some bills and go on vacation with their winnings.

Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.