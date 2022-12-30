Windsor residents enjoy the most Tim Horton's espresso shots in 2022

Windsor residents take the crown for enjoying the most Tim Horton's espresso shots in Canada.

Tim Horton's revealed which towns and cities are the biggest fans of their products in 2022.

Windsor had the highest per capita sales for espresso shots at the café.

They also revealed that Miramichi, New Brunswick enjoys the most Original Blend Coffee.

Other cities and towns on the list include Port Hope, Ontario for the most Farmers Wraps, Timmins, Ontario for the most Quenchers, and Charlottetown, P.E.I for the most iced coffees.

Photo courtesy: Tim Hortons