Windsor Residents get Lucky Playing OLG Games

A trio of Windsor residents just won some financial freedom.

Saban Arayan scored $1-million playing The Bigger Spin Instant game.

The 49-year-old restaurant owner plans to use the money to pay down his mortgage and surprise his family with gifts and a vacation when the pandemic is over.

James and Donald Ashby of Windsor won more than $58,000 betting on football with Pools.



James, 41, plans to pay some bills, fix up his house and possibly buy a pinball machine with his share of the winnings.



Windsor's Kristen Dwyer received a $50,000 gift playing Instant Crossword.

The 22-year-old student says she's never purchased a lottery ticket and received the winning scratch ticket from a friend in an Instant Gift Pack.



She plans to use her windfall to pay for her education in social work.