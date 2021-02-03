iHeartRadio
Windsor Residents get Lucky Playing OLG Games

A trio of Windsor residents just won some financial freedom.

Saban Arayan scored $1-million playing The Bigger Spin Instant game.

The 49-year-old restaurant owner plans to use the money to pay down his mortgage and surprise his family with gifts and a vacation when the pandemic is over.

James and Donald Ashby of Windsor won more than $58,000 betting on football with Pools.
 
James, 41, plans to pay some bills, fix up his house and possibly buy a pinball machine with his share of the winnings.
 
Windsor's Kristen Dwyer received a $50,000 gift playing Instant Crossword.

The 22-year-old student says she's never purchased a lottery ticket and received the winning scratch ticket from a friend in an Instant Gift Pack.
 
She plans to use her windfall to pay for her education in social work.

