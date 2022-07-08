Windsor residents showcase pro-choice support following the overturning of Roe v. Wade 

A group of protesters banded together to show their pro-choice solidarity following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States.

Gathering in front of Windsor City Hall Square, a group of roughly 50 individuals of all ages and genders showcased their support for the right to choose.

On June 24, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortions that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The outcome of overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

But the worry for those at the protest in Windsor is the fear that this will come into effect in Canada as well.

Tracey Ramsey, an organizer for one of the two protests being held in Windsor, says even though the overturn was in the U.S., she's concerned about the rights for those in Canada.

"We're all concerned, but what today shows me, and what I've heard from lots of folks is there's hope because we aren't going to stand by, we're going to mobilize and make sure that we send a clear message to politicians and to those anti-choice organizations that we're not going to stand by as they try to attempt that here."

Group of Women at Pro-Choice Protest at Windsor City Hall Square

Ramsey says how she felt after a couple of hecklers spoke out during the protest.

"I'm not surprised at all by it, we know that they're certainly out there organizing and not surprised to see them show up here today. What I am pleased about is that there are more of us then them, and that will continue to be the message is that the majority of people in our country, and I think in the U.S. right now are showing that they want abortion to be legal, and that it's healthcare."

Alayna Dotzert was one individual at the protest who was born in Detroit, she says she feels the need to support women on both sides of the border.

"To support a movement that I feel impacts me. I'm from Detroit myself, I live there full-time, but my parents are divorced and my dad lives here, so I thought since it's just one border away, I should still be supporting on the other side."

Protests all around Ontario have already taken place in some cities, but more dates are set for the coming weeks.

Another protest will be held on Saturday, July 9, at the Windsor Riverfront where a march will start at Assumption Park at 2 p.m.