Windsor restaurant adding a second location in the west-end

A popular Windsor restaurant is adding a second location in the city.

Smoke & Spice already has a location at 7470 Tecumseh Rd. E. but is preparing to open a second site at 1959 Tecumseh Rd. W., right near Partington Ave.

Owner James Currie says they've been looking for a site for awhile.

"Through COVID-19 and coming out of COVID we realized it's a new business model we're looking for, less dining room, more outside seating, more take-out and more delivery. The spot that we found in the west-end is far enough away from the original one that I feel we can do some good business there," he says.

Currie says they are hoping to open this fall but supply chain issues have delayed some of their plans.

"So it's hard getting equipment, some equipment I've been trying to order, they're saying 'not until 2023,' so we're having to redo what equipment we're looking at," he says. "So long story short, originally we planned on September but it's probably not going to be until mid or late October."

Currie says they will be looking to hire 20 to 25 staff at the new location.

"It's about half the size of the current one, a little smaller than half, which is perfect for coming out of COVID. People are still a little scared about sitting in the dining room, so a lot of people go for take-out. Take-out is very large at our original location, so we're planning for that as well," he adds.

Smoke & Spice specializes in southern-style barbeque including smoked chicken wings, pulled pork and St. Louis-cut ribs.

