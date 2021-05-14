Windsor Restaurant Owner 'Not Shocked' by Extended COVID-19 Measures

A local restaurant and delivery service owner isn't shocked the province extended the ongoing stay-at-home order.

Premier Doug Ford announced current measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a ban on in-person dining, will stay in place until June 2 on Thursday morning.

Thanos Zikantas owns Windsor's Sofos Restaurant and Jubzi Inc.

Zikantas tells AM800's The Afternoon News more than 130 restaurant owners keep in touch via the delivery app.

"I don't think any restaurateur is surprised, we kind of saw this coming," he says. "At the same time, we kind of expect that June 2 date to be extended even further."

Zikantas says the situation isn't ideal, but many business owners are making things work.

"We have shop talk behind the scenes, and sure, we're complaining, but at the end of the day restaurateurs are resilient," he says. "In order to run a restaurant you must be resilient."

He says most restaurant owners remain focused on keeping their business alive.

"There's not really any utility in complaining and pointing fingers," he says. "I think everybody cares about each others safety and it's a matter of what we can do to accommodate the landscape we're confronted with. That's the common message that I'm hearing right across the board from the restaurateurs in our region."

Premier Ford says the stay-home order and strict public health measures need to stay in place to ensure the province has the most normal July and August possible.

The province's top doctor has said he would like to see "well below" 1,000 daily cases before Ontario lifts the stay-at-home order.