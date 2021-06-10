Windsor Restaurant Set to Welcome Patrons Back

A Windsor restaurant is wasting no time re-opening its patio.

Ortona Restaurant on Wyandotte Street East, between Chilver & Kildare, will welcome customers back at 12:01a.m.

Co-owner Giovanni Cassano says the restaurant has already been receiving reservation requests and they are very appreciative to all the loyal customers.

"It's our way of saying thank-you to our customers that supported us through not just the past lockdown but all the other lockdowns," says Cassano. "So it's just our way of saying thank-you."

He says there has been a lot of frustration but he's anxious to reopen.

"We're ready to open up but open up safely at the same time and try to get back to normal," says Cassano. "So this is the first step and I think it's great for everyone."

According to Cassano, the planning started about three weeks a go. "We're ready to go," he adds. "We're ready to open up and we're going to open up safely with the safety measures."

As heard on AM800 News on Monday, Ontario is moving into Stage 1 of its reopening plan at 12:01am on Friday, three days earlier than the anticipated June 14 reopening date.