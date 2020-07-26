Windsor Retiree Scores $100,000 on Scratch Ticket

A retired Windsor, Ont. teacher who thought she only scored $10 playing a scratch ticket was in for a surprise.

Vera Lulic kept scratching only to find she'd actually won $100,000 playing Instant Sizzling 5S.

The 78 year old says the "money will have a big impact on my daily finances. I'm grateful for this blessing."

She purchased the ticket at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County on Riverside Drive.

Lulic plans on treating two of her closest friend to something special with her winnings.

She's the third person from Windsor to take home a $100,000 prize in less than a week, according to the OLG.