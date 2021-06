Saying "yes" to Encore landed a Windsor, Ont. man $100,000 playing Lotto 6/49.

Douglas Beaton matched the last six of seven numbers in order in the March 27 draw, according to the OLG.

The 62-year-old retiree says he learned he won after 11:30 p.m. on a weeknight.

He says he couldn't resist calling family and friends to share the news because he, "had to tell someone."

Beaton plans to invest his winnings.