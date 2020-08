A 74-year-old woman from Windsor, Ont. is $100,000 richer after winning Instant Crossword Tripler.

Retired automotive worker Lucille Soulliere says she broke the news to her husband recently to cheer him up when he wasn't feeling well.

The mother and grandmother plans to take a vacation to relax for a couple of weeks after paying off all her debts.

She says the living debt-free is, "the best thing in the world."