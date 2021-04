A Windsor, Ont. woman scored $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe.

According to the release, Angie Clark initially thought she won $25,000 on the scratch ticket, but learned she won the grand prize using the OLG Lottery App.

The 65-year-old retiree says she plans to share her winnings with family and plan a vacation when it's safe to travel again.

Clark purchased the winning ticket at a Mac's Convenience store on Seminole Street.