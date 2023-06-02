Windsor Rib & Beer fest taking over Festival Plaza this weekend

The first weekend in June means Windsor rib lovers will be eating good.

The Windsor Rib & Beer Fest returns to the Riverfront Festival Plaza this weekend, beginning on Friday evening.

It's the second straight year that the even has been back at the plaza, after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizer Victor Anast says they have all the usual favourites.

"This year we actually have seven rib themes. We've got Bubba Lou's, Texas Jacks, Kentucky Smoke House, Louisiana BBQ, we've also got Big Hanks from Nashville and then we also have Bibbs BBQ who serve up baby back ribs," he said.

Anast says the message is come hungry, and don't wear a white shirt.

"What makes everybody unique is the way that they smoke their ribs. The different fruit woods, or hickory, or mesquite woods that some of the ribbers use. All of the different sauces, some have a tangy sauce, some have a sweet barbeque sauce, and all the ribbers offer up free sampling of their sauce. So you can walk along ribbers row, take a tester of sauce and make your decision that way."

He says of all the events they put on, the one in Windsor is always a treat.

"I know I say it every year but this is one of our favourite events, just being right on the water here. A nice wide open space, the City of Windsor has done a really beautiful job creating an event space that's very easy to use and set up. And for people to get into with tons of parking around," he said.

The Rib & Beer fest begins at 4 p.m. today, and runs until 11 p.m.

Then from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $2 per person, and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.

More details can be found here.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi