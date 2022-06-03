Windsor Rib Fest returns for the first time in 2 years

The Windsor Rib Fest returns to the Riverfront Festival Plaza this weekend for the first time in 2 years.

The event runs from Friday, June 3 to Sunday June 5 with a variety of live music, entertainment and a kids zone free of charge.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event has been cancelled for the last two years.

Event Organizer Victor Anast says it's very exciting to be back after the hiatus.

"We're really grateful to be back at it, as always there will be free entry the entire weekend. There's going to be live entertainment, we have over 10 bands over the course of the three days so lots of beer, lots of ribs and it looks like there's some sunshine on its way so it should be a good weekend."

Anast says there are many things that make ribs at the festival special.

"The vendors are now serving both beef and pork ribs. Every ribber here has great ribs, we've hand selected all of them, there are tons of ribbers in North America but these are the top seven," he continued. "They all slow smoke their ribs, they all have their own type of sauce, rib rub and a few other little secrets that I'm yet to figure out."

He says this is their fourth festival in Ontario this year.

"Our core belief is that the festival is always free, it's inclusive for anybody to come down. You don't have to buy anything you can come down bring your own food, sit back, enjoy the music and do your thing. The big thing is we maintain the free entry," he said.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m on Friday.

Some of the entertainment featured includes Country Night on Friday, Rock the Park on Saturday, and Music Mash up and Ribs on Sunday.