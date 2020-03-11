Windsor Riverfront Sculptures Damaged: Windsor Police

Windsor Police are looking for information after two sculptures along the waterfront in the Sculpture Garden were damaged.

On Tuesday, March 3, police received a report that the tail of a sculpture horse was missing.

The sculpture is titled "Business Man on a horse" and police believe the suspect would have needed tools to remove the tail.

Then on Monday, March 9, another sculpture was damaged.

The head of the piece titled "Tiger" was removed and missing.

Windsor police are asking for the public's help related to the vandalism which police believe is related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com