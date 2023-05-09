Windsor's 131st birthday celebration set for June 11

The City of Windsor is pushing back its 131st birthday celebration by a couple of weeks.

In a video posted on social media, mayor Drew Dilkens says this year's celebration will take place Sunday June 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dilkens says the celebration will once again include the mayor's walk along the Detroit River.

"We'll start like usual walking from Assumption Park North along the water, around the Great Canadian Flag and then we're going to end up as we always have in the vision corridor outside the Chimczuk Museum, of course Art Windsor-Essex will be open, as will the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre," he said.

He says the celebration includes some free food and live entertainment.

"As always, there will be free birthday hot dogs and cupcakes, live entertainment on the show mobile stage, activities, crafts, games, displays and more for everyone to enjoy."

Dilkens says it will be a family weekend in Windsor.

"The Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex will offer free admission in honour of the city's birthday giving everyone a great opportunity to check out the amazing exhibitions currently on display in our premier museum and gallery facilities," Dilkens said.

Following the mayor's walk, the birthday celebration takes place at the vision corridor outside the Chimczuk Museum.

In past years, the event has taken place in May over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Dilkens also added that the annual meet-a-machine event will take place at the WFCU Centre on Saturday, June 10.