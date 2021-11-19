Windsor's 2022 draft budget includes a 1.9% tax hike

The City of Windsor's 2022 draft budget has been announced and it includes a proposed 1.9 per cent property tax increase.

The proposed property tax increase will equal $59 for an average home using 2016 Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessed values.

The draft budget also includes about $280-million invested in the Human & Health Services Department, the single largest expense through the proposed 2022 Gross Operating Budget.

The spending plan has earmarked $16.3 million for 2022 Transit Windsor operating subsidy and $63 million in capital spending over the next 10 years to move forward on the Transit Windsor Master Plan.

The budget includes $47-million being spent on roads infrastructure upgrades and $510 million over 10 years.

The city says that over the next 10 years, almost $170 million will be invested in Parks and Recreation and about $26 million of that will be spent in 2022.

A sewer infrastructure renewal of at least $51 million has been targeted in 2022 and about $454 million over 10 years.

Budget deliberations are set to begin Dec. 13.