Windsor's 4.48 per cent property tax increase still below Ontario's municipal average

Windsor's mayor is calling the city's 2023 budget a 'responsible budget' despite a 4.48 per cent property tax increase, one of the largest increases in years.

Drew Dilkens says none of us enjoy being in a time of inflation where we have a 40-year high in inflation, it is a pain felt by all of us.

The operating budget approved Monday includes a $21-million increase in spending, with a portion of the overall increase needed to cover salary increases, higher fuel costs, and to address inflationary pressures.

Dilkens notes that when you look at this tax increase compared to other municipalities of Windsor's size or larger, we are well below the average of 5.34 per cent.

He says no one relishes the thought of passing on a 4.48 per cent tax increase.

"This is everyone dealing with the difficulty we've all found ourselves in, COVID-19, growth is a good difficulty to have, and all those pressures of inflation coming to roost at one time," says Dilkens. "I would submit to you that this is a very good budget on the operating side, a very responsible budget."

He adds the budget increase is still 2.4 per cent below the rate of inflation.

The final property tax increase includes a hike to the Asset Management Plan levy, a motion introduced by Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac.

Gignac says she's looking at the economy as a challenge and a city that is growing and adding assets.

"A 4.48 per cent increase is not something I'm going to go out and have a celebratory drink about, but it's realistic, you have to have a balanced approach," she says.

During Monday's meeting, council approved an annual increase of 0.25 per cent to the AMP, which was at 1.16 per cent of the overall property tax increase before the new increase was approved.

Money from the AMP levy increase will be used to fund a plan to address residential road rehabilitation.

Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison says the tax increase is tough to swallow but it's a responsible budget, praising the decision to increase the Asset Management Plan levy.

"When I hear comments on the streets, they want our roads done and we're going to make an impact there,' he says.

When the 2023 Budget was first released it included a proposed 5.23 per cent tax increase for ratepayers.

The Operating Budget Review Committee (OBRC) went over the document in late January and found $2.8-million in saving measures to bringing the proposed increase down to 4.59 per cent.

In mid-March, the city released an updated 2023 municipal budget and it included a proposed tax levy increase of 5.02 per cent due to inflation and additional cost pressures.