Windsor's advance polls attract more than 10,000 voters

Advance voting for next week's municipal election has come to an end in Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, city clerk and licence commissioner Steve Vlachodimos says more than 10,000 people voted in the last two weeks at the city's eight advance polling stations, which included in-person voting and drive-thru voting options.

"We had 10,224 voters actually come out and vote during these eight days which is a voter turnout 6.6 per cent thus far," he says. "We're looking at a significant increase thus far in terms of engagement here in the City of Windsor for the election.

Vlachodimos says it's hard to compare election cycles.

"Back in 2018, we held just five advance voting days and in that election year, 5,348 voter cast their vote during that period of time," says Vlachodimos.

Only 35.21 per cent of eligible voters in Windsor came out to vote four years ago.

Election day is set for next Monday, October 24. Polls open at 10am and close at 8pm.

