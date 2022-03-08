Windsor's Adventure Bay won't be open in time for March Break

The City of Windsor's Adventure Bay water park will not be ready to reopen for March Break.

The water park at 401 Pitt St. W. has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of 2020, and while restrictions are being lifted, staffing the facility is the issue.

The City normally has a compliment of 200 staff members for all indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities in Windsor, but that figure is currently just over half that amount and in flux.

Executive Director of Recreation and Culture for the City of Windsor, Jennifer Knights, says they are working to bring staff members back, hire new ones and then get them all trained or retrained.

"One of the big challenges for right now is recalling and then hiring additional staff. We haven't been able to run our aquatic leadership courses for a couple of years."

Knights says they have not been able to run many training courses over the past two years due to closures and restrictions.

"We rely on our aquatic leadership course compliment to gradually bring new staff up to our system," she continued. "Most of our aqautic staff have a minimum of 150 hours of training prior to coming on the deck."

She says they really want to get it back open because they've really missed the people.

"The fact that it's another March Break and we're not open isn't something we were hoping to see. But we are working hard to getting it back up and getting it operating again for everybody," Knights said.

Knights added they hope to resume programming at Adventure Bay in the Spring, but there is no set date for that to happen.