Windsor's Art in the Park to feature a record number of exhibitors

Final preparations are underway ahead of the 44th annual Art in the Park.

The event hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) is set for this coming weekend in Willistead Park off Niagara Street.

The event will host more than 250 exhibitors from across Ontario and Quebec, the most exhibitors ever showcased, along with with hosting over a dozen food vendors as well as local beer, wine and spirits and a whole lineup of special performances throughout the weekend across five stages.

Art in the Park chair, Allan Kidd, says if everybody shows, we should have around 275 artistsy.

We get twice as many applications as we can fit into the space there. We've expanded again this year trying to accommodate more people," he says. "We'll have to see where we are at the end of this weekend, we may be able to add another 10 or 20 more next year."

It's estimated over 40,000 people attended the 2022 Art in the Park, a new attendance record for the volunteer run event.

Kidd, says he thinks people understand that this raises money to do things in the community and around the world.

"We buy wheelchairs for kids at home here, we build schools and drill water wells in other places. People get that message and know it's not just about fun, they're doing some good," he says.

For more than four decades, guests of Art in the Park have helped the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) contribute $1.3 million to the restoration of Willistead Manor and contribute over $2 million to support local and global projects.

Art in the Park will run Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to this year's event is $8 at the gate, $7 in advance at www.artintheparkwindsor.com/ and free for kids 12 and under.

The Kids Zone will also return this year and include four giant inflatable's for to use for free, characters and face painting.

There will be free shuttle service leaving from 1591 Kildare St. (behind SWT Group) and the Hiram Walker parking lot located at Riverside Dr. E & Montreuil Ave.