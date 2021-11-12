Windsor's Art in the Park will return in 2022

Art in the Park will be returning to Willistead Park in Windsor after being cancelled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), which stages the annual event, has announced Art in the Park will be held June 4 and 5, 2022.

Allan Kidd, Co-Chair of Art in the Park for Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), expects some great crowds when the event returns.

"We're going to be holding them back with a fence. There's just so many people aching to do something like this and after all it's a festival, so it's easy to get behind this," he says, "I think the demand is there, and we've done our homework now for the past two years we weren't able to do this. We have lots of measures in place for safety."

Organizers will also be moving to adopt technology to host an eco-friendly event that generates less paper and waste, with online ticket sales, cashless transactions and app-based maps and directories.

"The technology is there and we just need to exploit it to our ends," adds Kidd.

Organizers are already excepting applications for vendors and exhibitors.

Art in the Park has raised $1.3 million for the restoration of Willistead Manor and around $2.1 million more to support local and international efforts of the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 in the past 42 plus years the event has been held.