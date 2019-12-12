Windsor's Budget Process Receives F Grade: CD Howe

Windsor's budget process is getting a failing grade from the C.D. Howe Institute.

In its report titled 'From A to F: Grading the Fiscal Transparency of Canada's Cities, 2019," the authors ranked the clarity, comprehensiveness and timeliness of budget presentations of 31 major cities in Canada.

Windsor, along with London, were given a "F".

It found the budgets don't match financial statements, it buries key numbers deep in the budget so readers can't easily find them and the timing of the budget process — that the budgets are voted after the fiscal year has already started.

Windsor Treasurer Joe Mancina disputes the grade, saying the methodology of the grading doesn't reflect what the city does.

He says Windsor's budget doesn't reflect variances, but the regular reports to council do.

"The basis of accounting for financial statements is very different than the budget documents we prepare" explains Mancina. "But they fail to delve below the surface in terms of the very detailed budget variance reporting that we do at a very detailed basis line by line to council each quarter."

He says the city was docked points for completing the budget late, but there was a new council and questions about provincial funding.

"To understand and get a better clarification on the provincial budget last year, which was something we wanted to get clarity to in terms of the budget" says Mancina. "So therefore that's why we took a little extra time in terms of the approval of the 2019 budget."

The 2019 budget in Windsor was approved in April, 2019.

He says senior municipal finance experts across Ontario have a similar opinion of the grading.

"Unhelpful and grossly misleading, and quite frankly providing a bit of a disservice because it leaves the widespread impression that there's mismanagement" says Mancina. "When in fact that's simply not the case."

The cities with the best scores were Vancouver, Surrey and Richmond B.C. with an A.