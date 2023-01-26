Windsor's budget review committee reduces proposed tax rate to 4.59 per cent

The city council operating budget review committee has found some savings in the 2023 budget aimed at reducing Windsor's proposed property tax increase.

The committee, comprised of all ten councillors, has put forward a reduction of $2.8 million, lowering the potential tax increase to 4.59 per cent.

The initial number put forward by administration would have amounted to a 5.23 per cent increase in the property tax levy.

Many of the savings were found in contributions to reserve accounts.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, chair of the committee, says they looked to be creative with respect to financing on reserve accounts.

"For instance, some reserve accounts, administration was asking for $100,000 but we were able to do $50,000 instead, mitigate the risk in a future budget year or some other capacity," he says.

The committee met over the past four days with departments, as well as agencies, boards and commissions as part of a new process to give council an early look at the budget pressures and estimates that are being considered by administration.

Francis says they tried to find a balance without touching service.

"When we looked at these reserve accounts, maintenance accounts and capital accounts, we tried to minimize the amount that was being asked in a way that made sense, while still providing that service moving forward," he says.

Feedback from the OBRC will be presented for debate during full budget deliberations, which will include mayor Drew Dilkens, currently set for April 2023.

Francis says they will see what further reductions are available ahead of full budget deliberations in April.

"We understand things are difficult in our community now, financially, but the last thing anybody wants to do is add to that financial burden," he says. "But we'll take the next few months to see how we can reduce that financial burden on the citizens of the city."

The OBRC did not endorse several recommendations from administration including a proposal to increase paid parking hours downtown or adding fees to the rat abatement program.

The committee is also recommending waiving patio fees for another year as a show of continued support for local businesses.