Windsor's Canada Day Parade returns this year

The Windsor Parade Corporation has announced the return of the Canada Day Parade.

The parade will take place on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. on Wyandotte Street East between Devonshire Road and Aylmer Avenue.

Maggie Durocher is with the parade corporation and says they're excited to be back.

She says planning is underway and the community can expect some new additions.

"We are very excited to be able to say that, we will be putting the Canada Day Parade back on the street this year," she continued. "We had a two year hiatus because of COVID but unless something else happens, our intentions are to be back on the street July 1 at 11 o'clock."

Durocher says the corporation is working with the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA.

"The parade starts at Wyandotte and Devonshire and it ends at Wyandotte and Aylmer. We are planning on a number of new added add-ons for this year's parade and we're pretty excited about it."

She says the corporation is already feeling the buzz after a few social media posts.

"Just a few posts that our team has put up already has got a lot of follow up, a lot of interest and I think that's great. Like everybody it's just been two years, it's been long and people are certainly looking for something to feel good about," Durocher said.

The Canada Day Parade has been cancelled the last two years in Windsor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the winter of 2020, the parade corporation hosted drive-thru style Santa Claus parades in a number of area municipalities but in 2021, the corporation held traditional Santa Claus parades where the community lined the streets.