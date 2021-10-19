Windsor's Capitol Theatre getting $2.3-million in upgrades

A $2.3-million dollar investment in Windsor's arts, culture and heritage sector.

The City of Windsor is investing $1.8 million to support the Capitol Theatre 100th Anniversary Legacy Project while the federal government is providing $500,000 through the Legacy Fund stream of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the Capitol Theatre is 100-years-old and it needs a little "tender loving care."

The funding will pay for extensive infrastructure improvements to meet user needs, improve accessibility, and increase energy efficiency. A portion of the money will also support a community celebration.

The Capitol Theatre, located at 121 University Ave. W., is home to the Windsor Symphony Orchestra.

Sheila Wisdom, Executive Director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, says the investment of $500,000 from the federal government will address the major electrical and technical requirements for the groups that use the theatre.

"We knew when we made the grant application that the Capitol was lagging sorely behind and needed to be upgraded to meet building and professional standards. Until now to put on shows and professional events, we've often had to do work arounds," she says.

Wisdom says for a century the Capitol Theatre has been a place where audiences are entertained and where memories are made.

"With this grant, we're making the theatre work better, preserving the heritage and ensure the Capitol is ready for a new century, meeting the needs of performance artists, musicians and arts groups for years to come," she adds.

Work on the site includes:

- Upgrades for ten 25-year-old heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units

- Renovations adding 2,000 square feet of useable space

- Replacement of 7,300 square feet of ornate carpet throughout the theatre

- Enhancements to video and lighting equipment

- Stage upgrades

- Creation and installation of a digital wall highlighting the theatre's history.

The facility improvements are expected to be complete by Dec. 2022, with a community celebration of the Capitol Theatre also anticipated for 2022.