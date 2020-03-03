Windsor's Capitol Theatre Turns 100 Years Old



WINDSOR — A downtown Windsor landmark is turning 100 years old this year.

The Capitol Theatre has launched 'Project Memories' to collect photos, videos and artifacts about the century old building — which at one point, was set for demolition.

The theatre on University Ave. opened its doors on December 30, 1920.

"The last few years with all the challenges the downtown is facing, the Capitol Theatre has always been that place where people come for wonder and awe and excitement and great family moments," says Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin.

Chair of the Capitol Centennial Committee Lynn Baker says the Capitol Theatre has been many things over its 100 years including a movie theatre, a concert hall, a venue for live theatre and dance.

"Sometimes it was well taken care of and sometimes it was badly neglected and for all of its 100 years, we have very little in the way of memorabilia," says Baker.

Executive Director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra Sheila Wisdom, which performs at the theatre and manages it, calls the theatre is a gem in the community

"For most of us, I would say that memories are intimately and inextricably tied to place and people who are experts tell us that they way our brains work is tha'ts actually how we record memories."



