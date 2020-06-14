Windsor's Carrousel of the Nations Goes Virtual

This year's Carrousel of the Nations is going virtual to keep people safe.

On June 26 and 27, 20 villages will be featured with dancer groups, entertainers and cultural presentations on Facebook Live and Twitch.

It's been dubbed "Carrousel@Home."

When it comes to the food, they will take you behind the scenes where recipes will be shared.

Festival Chair Allison Johnson says people will get recipes for the more popular dishes.

"Throughout the live stream, we will take you inside some of the villages where you will experience the flavour and tradition that goes into your favourite cultural dishes. We will also share some of the recipes with you so you can try them at home."

She says it will be a fun few days.

"Performances from different dance groups, entertainers, cultural presentations, history, poetry, interviews with volunteers and community partners."

Johnson says people can enjoy it in the comfort of their own home.

"Shoes are optional and pyjamas are completely appropriate, but like every year, participation is encouraged, so make sure you have a device to view the celebration."

Back in April, the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County announced the 45th annual Carrousel of the Nations would not take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.