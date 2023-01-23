Windsor's 'City Council Operating Budget Review Committee' to begin review of the 2023 budget

A City Council Operating Budget Review Committee will begin to go through the 2023 budget estimates starting today.

The operating budget review committee is made up of all city councillors and will go department by department.

The formation of this new working committee came at the suggestion of City Council members during earlier discussions surrounding the 2023 budget process.

The initial draft budget is looking at a preliminary tax increase which comes in at about five per cent.

Aside from property tax increases there is also a seven per cent increase in the Building Department's user fees, as well as one time funding for Energy Financial Initiatives.

In preparation for the 2023 municipal budget, three separate public engagement tools were rolled out to the public in November in order to assist in gathering input from residents.

The 'Prioritize,' 'Budget Balancing Simulation' and 'Tax Receipt Generator' tools helped residents better understand how their tax dollars are spent and provide feedback in advance of the deliberations.

The committee review is scheduled for Monday, January 23, through Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.