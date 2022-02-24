Windsor's city hall flying Ukraine flag in support of local Ukrainian community

Rallies are taking place across Canada denouncing the Russian military strike against Ukraine.

Locally, the Ukrainian flag is being flown at a number of buildings, including Windsor's city hall.

Canada is home to more than a million people of Ukrainian descent with many calling Windsor-Essex home.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's difficult to watch the invasion unfold.

"I watch like everyone else around the world is watching in a bit of disbelief of what's happening here wondering why more is not being done to stop the aggression. I know our local Ukrainian community is so strong. We're here to support them and we'll do all we can during this very difficult time."

He says the city is doing all it can to support the local Ukrainian community.

"We're standing strong in support of them at this really terrible time. We've got a call set up as well with the Ukrainian National Federation Board here locally. We'll talk about this really evolving situation and the impact it's going to have on a lot of families of people who live here."

Dilkens says it's a tragic time for local Ukrainians.

"Something like this means loss of life. It means fear. It means concern for loved ones. It means not being able to get a hold of people who are trying to get out and trying to leave. There's lots of uncertainty which creates a lot of discomfort locally, and really around the world, and we just want our Ukrainian neighbours to know that we're here for them."

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation has also launched a fundraiser for humanitarian aid.

A link to support the cause can be found HERE.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides