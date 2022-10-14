Windsor's Craft Beer Festival back after two-year hiatus

Windsor's original Craft Beer Festival is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festival returns to Willistead Park on Friday and Saturday, with craft brewers from across the province.

Doors open each day at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Organizer Adriano Ciotoli says they're extremely excited to be back and have felt the want from the community for the festival's return.

"We have 23 breweries, over 80 different beers and we're really excited because we get to showcase some amazing breweries that really wouldn't necessarily be coming down to Windsor or are even in Windsor. And they're kind of top of their class, not just in the province but in the country," he said.

Since the festival began nine years ago, the craft beer scene in Windsor-Essex has grown significantly.

When the festival first opened its gates there was only one craft brewer in the region, and organizers say the festival has helped bring a sense of excitement to the craft beer scene along with fostering economic growth in the industry.

Ciotoli says they're hoping for a good turnout this weekend, but obviously each event is its own thing.

"Some of the events this summer have had great success, especially as we get into October and as we've seen the weather get a little chillier over the last couple days we're just hoping it continues on. But there's no promises as each event and each festival is its own living breathing entity that gets different results."

After a two year hiatus, there are a few changes to the festival as Ciotoli says they've reformatted the layout to allow more space for people to gather and each of the organizers have selected their favourite Ontario breweries and beers to bring to Windsor.

They will also have one booth dedicated to only Windsor and Essex County breweries.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but Ciotoli says they recommend people buy online ahead of time.

"They're $29 in advance, but that includes $10 worth of tokens, so really it's a $19 ticket with ten tokens given to you so you can get started on enjoying the festival right away without having to wait in line. However once the gates open those ticket prices go up to $50," Ciotoli stated.

More information and how to purchase tickets to the event can be found on their website.