Windsor's Crawford Removed From Covid List

The Cowboys officially activated defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford and quarterback Andy Dalton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Crawford was placed on the list last week. He has appeared in all nine games this season as part of the defensive line rotation.

Dalton had been on Reserve/COVID-19 and going through concussion protocol, but he's been cleared to return to practice.

Wednesday marks the Cowboys' first regular practice in almost two weeks. The team canceled last Wednesday's bye-week practice due to the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol, working virtually before taking the weekend off.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.